Geopolitical Tensions Overshadow European Market Amidst Strong Earnings

European stock markets showed minimal movements on Wednesday as escalating conflicts in the Middle East overshadowed strong earnings reports from major companies like Richemont and ASML. The STOXX 600 index, a barometer for European equities, remained flat at 641.83 points by morning.

Despite impressive earnings, most sectors experienced declines. Technology shares rose, buoyed by ASML's optimistic forecast for 2026 reflective of strong AI demand. Luxury stocks, typically underperformers, jumped 2.9% thanks to Richemont’s robust sales driven by high jewelry demand in Asia and the Americas.

The geopolitical unrest stirs uncertainty around the European Central Bank's impending decisions on interest rates. Investors remain cautious, holding bets on a potential hike by September while reducing exposure to sectors vulnerable to the AI surge, such as software companies.