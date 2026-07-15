Pound Holds Strong: Sterling's Resilience Amidst Political and Market Dynamics

The British pound maintained its position against the dollar and retained near-peak levels against the euro, backed by expectations of increased interest rates. Contributing factors include reduced political uncertainty, steady growth, and record foreign investment in UK companies.

The pound stood steady at 85.28 pence against the euro, close to its zenith since last June, at 85.09 pence. Likewise, it remained stable against the dollar at $1.3391, following a drop in U.S. inflation that weakened the dollar. With mounting hostilities in the Middle East, investors are now anticipating further rate hikes from the Bank of England due to anticipated inflation stemming from rising oil prices.

Money market projections fully include a rate hike by the November policy meeting, with another expected by March 2027. However, Andy Burnham's anticipated announcement as Labour leader, and subsequently as prime minister, shifts the focus toward Britain's fiscal policies. Currently, betting markets favor Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to become the finance minister, overshadowing Ed Miliband.