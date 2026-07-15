Thomas Meunier Signs with Sunderland
Belgium defender Thomas Meunier has signed a two-year contract with Sunderland after leaving French club Lille. The Premier League team confirmed the transfer on Wednesday, marking an exciting addition to their squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgium's seasoned defender, Thomas Meunier, has officially inked a two-year deal with Sunderland, the Premier League club announced this Wednesday.
Meunier, who recently parted ways with the French side Lille, brings his defensive prowess to Sunderland's lineup.
This strategic move is seen as a significant boost for Sunderland as they gear up for the new season.