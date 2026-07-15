German Government Raises Concerns Over Commerzbank Takeover Approach

The German government has raised concerns over the approach taken in the potential merger or takeover of Commerzbank by UniCredit. While the administration is not obstructing the process, Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed on Wednesday that they do not endorse the methods employed.

"We are not preventing this merger or this takeover, nor have we ever attempted to do so," Chancellor Merz stated in his address to reporters. He made it clear that their issues lie not with the merger itself but with the way Commerzbank was targeted.

The government's disapproval stems from procedural concerns about how the takeover bid unfolded, marking a significant point in the financial sector's evolving landscape.