Wall Street Rises as Inflation Softens and Earnings Impress

Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday due to softer-than-expected producer inflation data and impressive corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all registered gains, while PayPal shares jumped following reports of a $53 billion takeover offer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:06 IST
Wall Street Rises as Inflation Softens and Earnings Impress
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Wall Street experienced a positive opening on Wednesday as investors digested weaker-than-anticipated producer inflation figures alongside a slew of corporate earnings reports. The market's response reflected optimism amid the mixed economic signals.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 95.9 points, marking a 0.18% rise to open at 52,604.2. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw an uptick of 28.1 points, or 0.37%, reaching 7,571.72.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 154.2 points, or 0.59%, landing at 26,261.183 as the trading session began, underscoring the market's buoyant mood. Notably, shares of PayPal surged following the news of a $53 billion takeover proposal.

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