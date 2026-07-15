Wall Street Rises as Inflation Softens and Earnings Impress

Wall Street experienced a positive opening on Wednesday as investors digested weaker-than-anticipated producer inflation figures alongside a slew of corporate earnings reports. The market's response reflected optimism amid the mixed economic signals.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 95.9 points, marking a 0.18% rise to open at 52,604.2. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw an uptick of 28.1 points, or 0.37%, reaching 7,571.72.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 154.2 points, or 0.59%, landing at 26,261.183 as the trading session began, underscoring the market's buoyant mood. Notably, shares of PayPal surged following the news of a $53 billion takeover proposal.