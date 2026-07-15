South Africa Showcases Science Agenda at UNESCO Conference

South Africa is reinforcing its commitment to using science, technology and innovation to tackle global development challenges as Deputy Minister Dr Nomalungelo Gina represents the country at UNESCO's 2026 Global Conference of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development in Paris, France.

Held under the theme "Science in Action: Charting a Sustainable and Equitable Future for All," the ministerial conference has brought together government leaders, scientists and policymakers from around the world to explore how scientific knowledge can be translated into practical solutions that improve lives and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

South Africa backs open science and evidence-based policymaking

Ahead of the conference, Dr Gina said South Africa's participation reflects the country's commitment to using science and innovation to promote inclusive economic growth, social development and better living standards. She said the visit also strengthens South Africa's engagement with UNESCO and reinforces its role in international scientific cooperation and science diplomacy.

The Deputy Minister reaffirmed the country's support for UNESCO's Recommendation on Open Science, describing open and collaborative research systems as essential for expanding access to knowledge, building public trust in science and accelerating innovation. She noted that these principles are aligned with South Africa's 2019 White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation, which recognises science as a strategic national asset.

Conference sessions focus on health, policy and global cooperation

During the conference, Dr Gina will participate in a high-level panel on translating scientific evidence into government priorities and public policy. She will also join discussions on the Exposome, a field of research that examines how environmental exposures influence human health, with a focus on turning scientific findings into effective disease prevention strategies and evidence-based policies.

South Africa will use the global platform to advocate for stronger international partnerships, greater investment in scientific capacity and wider use of evidence-informed policymaking to address challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, food and water security, public health and sustainable industrial development.

The conference follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent visit to France, where he co-chaired UNESCO's High-Level Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goal 4, further strengthening South Africa's engagement with the international organisation.