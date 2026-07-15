Bharat Tex, Première Vision Join Hands to Expand India-EU Textile Trade

India's textile industry has taken another step towards strengthening its global presence after the Bharat Tex Trade Federation (BTTF) signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with France-based Première Vision SA during the inaugural session of Bharat Tex 2026 in New Delhi. The partnership is expected to deepen textile and apparel trade between India and the European Union while creating fresh business opportunities for manufacturers, exporters, designers and MSMEs.

The agreement was signed by Florence Rousson, Chief Executive Officer of the Fashion Division at Première Vision SA, and Naren Goenka, Chairman of BTTF, in the presence of Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh. The collaboration also comes shortly after the conclusion of negotiations on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, a development expected to improve market access for Indian textile exporters.

Indian manufacturers to gain access to global fashion networks

The partnership will allow Indian companies to showcase premium textiles, apparel, accessories, technical textiles, sustainable materials and fashion innovations on one of the world's most respected fashion sourcing platforms. Première Vision Paris attracts leading international brands, designers, buyers and sourcing professionals, offering Indian businesses direct exposure to global markets and emerging fashion trends.

At the same time, international brands and buyers associated with Première Vision will gain stronger access to India's integrated textile value chain through Bharat Tex. The collaboration also includes reciprocal participation in both Bharat Tex and Première Vision Paris, encouraging buyer-seller meetings, business partnerships and the exchange of design and trend intelligence.

Collaboration strengthens India's global textile ambitions

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said the partnership strengthens Bharat Tex as a global platform and creates greater opportunities for Indian MSMEs, manufacturers and first-time exporters to connect with leading European buyers while reinforcing India's reputation as a reliable and sustainable sourcing destination.

Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao said the agreement reflects India's growing influence in the international textile industry. She noted that the collaboration will connect Indian businesses with global markets, design leadership and innovation while supporting the Prime Minister's 5F vision of taking products from farm to fibre, factory, fashion and foreign markets.

Bharat Tex 2026 is being held from 14 to 17 July at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together industry leaders, exporters, buyers and policymakers from around the world to strengthen India's position in the global textile and apparel sector.