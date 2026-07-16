Venezuela's Twin Quakes: A Nation in Mourning

The death toll from the recent twin earthquakes in Venezuela has climbed to 4,829, with 16,740 individuals injured and 17,907 left homeless. The information was disclosed by prominent lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez, underscoring the catastrophe's severe impact on the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 01:36 IST
Venezuela's Twin Quakes: A Nation in Mourning
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  • Country:
  • Venezuela

The twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last month have resulted in a death toll of 4,829, according to new figures released by top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Wednesday.

Despite efforts, the number of injured remains static at 16,740, while the devastation has left 17,907 people without homes.

The announcement highlights the significant human impact of the seismic event, emphasizing the urgent need for relief efforts to support affected communities.

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