Wall Street Gains as Inflation Cools and Earnings Season Heats Up

Wall Street stocks climbed as signs of easing inflation, coupled with a robust start to the second-quarter earnings season, ignited investor confidence.

The three main stock indexes closed slightly higher, despite setbacks in the semiconductor sector, with retail and leisure sectors performing strongly. PayPal's shares surged following news that Stripe and Advent International proposed a $60.50 per share acquisition, marking a 28% premium.

Solid bank earnings from BlackRock and Morgan Stanley added momentum to the earnings season, with experts forecasting a 23.7% year-on-year growth in S&P 500 earnings. Cooling inflation data and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's testimony hinted that interest rates may remain unchanged.