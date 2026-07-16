House Republicans Unveil $95 Billion Spending Blueprint
House Republicans have introduced a $95 billion spending package focusing on defense, agriculture, and the SAVE America Act. The plan seeks $73 billion for defense and intelligence, $12 billion for agriculture, and incentives for state compliance with Trump's election measures. It aims for passage through reconciliation despite expected Senate challenges.
- Country:
- United States
House Republicans unveiled a $95 billion spending proposal on Wednesday, which prioritizes defense and agriculture over the next decade.
Included in the plan is $73 billion earmarked for defense and intelligence efforts and $12 billion for the agriculture sector.
The proposal also offers incentives for states to adopt measures from Trump's contentious SAVE America Act, sparking debate among lawmakers about its potential passage in Congress.