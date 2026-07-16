Brussels Tightens Grip on Big Tech, UK Chancellor Set to Change

The European Commission is preparing to issue fresh fines against Google, aiming to increase pressure on Big Tech as relations with Washington over digital regulations show signs of stabilization.

Meanwhile, James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog, is mounting a fresh attempt to reacquire the beer company and reinstate equity stakes for investors who suffered losses this year.

In political developments, Shabana Mahmood is anticipated to be appointed UK chancellor by Andy Burnham. Additionally, Thames Water has voiced concerns about its sustainability, highlighting a 'material uncertainty' regarding its future, as it seeks alternatives to renationalization.