Dollar Dips Amid Inflation Easing and Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar hovered near its lowest in a month Thursday, as softer inflation data led to speculation that the Federal Reserve could hold off on hiking interest rates. Meanwhile, heightened tensions in the Middle East added upward pressure on the inflation outlook.

In the currency markets, the dollar slipped against the yen by 0.1% to 162.075 yen, marking its third session of losses. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1472, reaching its highest level in a month, while sterling remained near a two-month high at $1.354 amid expectations of a fiscally conservative finance minister appointment in Britain.

Elsewhere, the Australian and New Zealand dollars edged lower by approximately 0.1%, and the broader U.S. dollar index remained steady but close to its lowest since June 18. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran have driven oil prices to a one-month high, sustaining inflationary pressure.