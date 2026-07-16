U.S. Strikes Intensify Tensions with Iran

The U.S. Central Command confirmed late Wednesday that a series of military strikes on Iran, ordered by President Donald Trump, have been completed. The operations targeted key strategic assets across the nation.

According to a statement from the Command, the U.S. forces focused on Iranian command centers, air defense systems, missile and drone capabilities, as well as coastal surveillance provisions. This comprehensive assault was directed at neutralizing potential threats to regional stability.

Particularly notable were operations around Bandar Abbas, Iran’s largest port, strategically located near the contentious Strait of Hormuz. The area is significant for its naval and Revolutionary Guards facilities. These strikes underline escalating tensions between the two nations.