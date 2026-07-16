U.S. Military Executes Strategic Strikes in Iran
The U.S. military executed a series of strategic strikes in Iran following orders from President Donald Trump. The operation targeted significant locations, including Bandar Abbas, a critical port city on the Strait of Hormuz, marking another phase in escalating tensions between the two nations.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military announced late on Wednesday the completion of its most recent wave of targeted strikes against Iran, executed under the directive of President Donald Trump.
The strategic operation included significant targets such as Bandar Abbas, Iran's principal port city located on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
This military action underscores the heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran, adding a new chapter to their complex geopolitical relationship.
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