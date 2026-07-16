U.S. Trade Talks: Progress with Mexico, Stalemate with Canada

The United States' ongoing trade negotiations have resulted in progress with Mexico, but discussions with Canada have yet to yield any substantial changes, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced on Wednesday. Speaking at the Aspen Institute Security Forum, Greer emphasized the need to address the U.S. trade deficit with Mexico, which had expanded significantly.

Greer mentioned that formal trade talks with Canada have not yet begun, although he maintains regular communication with Canadian counterparts. The decision not to extend the USMCA has put pressure on the countries to renegotiate terms within a decade. Greer is tasked with managing the trade deficit while also minimizing supply chain disruptions.

A recent proposal by the Trump administration includes tighter auto rules of origin, ensuring more components are sourced from North America. While progress with Mexico is noted, Greer expressed frustration over Canada's slow movement, hinting that resolution might require direct discussions between the U.S. President and Canada's Prime Minister.