Ties That Bind: China and North Korea's Strategic Embrace

China's fourth-highest-ranked official, Wang Huning, visited Pyongyang, meeting with a senior figure of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday.

This visit is part of ongoing high-level exchanges between China and North Korea, occurring after Chinese President Xi Jinping's June visit, his first in seven years. These interactions underscore China's strategy to reinforce influence over its traditional ally while North Korea strengthens ties with Russia. Wang's delegation met Jo Yong Won, highlighting China's intent to advance agreements made between Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during Xi's recent visit.

The discussions covered expanding cooperation across politics, economy, and culture, with Kim reiterating support for the 'One China principle,' which opposes Taiwan's claims of sovereignty. Wang and Jo also commemorated their nations' 65-year friendship, emphasizing strategic collaboration and cooperation, amid China's only active mutual defense pact. Experts believe these exchanges underline mutual interests in buttressing geopolitical positions, with North Korea seeking China's economic and strategic backing.