Texas Under Water: Flash Floods Wreak Havoc
Texas faces severe flooding after heavy rains, causing over 100 road washouts and multiple rescues. The Nueces River basin is hardest hit, with Governor Abbott declaring a disaster and activating emergency responses. No fatalities reported, but 75 rescues took place. Rainfall rates reached up to 3 inches per hour.
- Country:
- United States
Texas has been plunged into chaos as flash floods tear through the state, prompting a disaster declaration from Governor George Abbott for 59 counties. Rivers, swollen by the deluge, have overflowed their banks, leading to dangerous torrents and over 100 roads being washed out.
The Nueces River basin has emerged as the most severely affected area, reminiscent of last year's tragic floods that claimed 140 lives. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported this time, but the situation remains critical, with Governor Abbott urging residents to heed flood warnings as rescued count rises.
This weather event has been labeled 'life-threatening,' with emergency management teams and meteorologists providing dire forecasts. Downpours have significantly affected other regions, like Arizona and Utah, while extreme weather continues to impact vast portions of the United States.
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