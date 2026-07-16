New Zealand and Fiji Forge New Duavata Partnership

New Zealand and Fiji have signed a renewed five-year Duavata Partnership, aimed at enhancing cooperation from 2026 to 2030. This agreement spans trade, security, democracy, social development, and climate resilience. The announcement was made by New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters following discussions with Fiji's Sakiasi Ditoka in Auckland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 08:23 IST
New Zealand and Fiji Forge New Duavata Partnership
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a significant diplomatic move, New Zealand and Fiji have entered a renewed five-year Duavata Partnership. The agreement, effective from 2026 to 2030, focuses on enhancing bilateral cooperation in critical areas such as trade, security, democracy, social development, and climate resilience.

The announcement was made by New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters after comprehensive talks in Auckland with his Fijian counterpart, Sakiasi Ditoka. This strategic partnership highlights the commitment of both nations to work collaboratively on pressing regional and global challenges.

Such agreements underscore the importance of regional alliances in addressing issues like climate change and economic development, illustrating a shared commitment to fostering stability and growth in the Pacific region.

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