Crackdown on Hong Kong's Independent Bookstores Continues Amid Sedition Charges

Hong Kong's national security police have apprehended five booksellers, implicating them in acts of "seditious intention," according to an official government release. The arrests signal ongoing pressure on the once-thriving independent bookstore scene, which has been contracting since the 2020 introduction of sweeping national security legislation by Beijing.

These independent bookstores, previously known for offering a diverse range of political and social literature, have played critical roles in the city's civil society. These stores often hosted thought-provoking book talks and workshops. The police action followed a referral by Hong Kong's customs department, which reported the interception of a shipment containing potentially seditious books.

The police searched two shops in the bustling Mong Kok area and detained the suspects, accused of promoting and selling seditious content. The seized publications allegedly encouraged animosity towards Hong Kong's government and law enforcement. Meanwhile, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te and global human rights advocates are urging democratic nations to press Hong Kong authorities for the booksellers' release.