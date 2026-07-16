Global Markets Rally Amidst Positive Earnings and Easing Inflation

Global equities soared on Wednesday, buoyed by encouraging economic data and promising earnings reports. The MSCI's global equities index saw a notable increase following a surprising dip in U.S. inflation figures, alongside a second consecutive day of strong corporate profits.

Amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, which included fresh U.S. strikes on Iranian defense systems, the oil market responded with minor gains. However, investor sentiment remained robust, driven by positive earnings news and favorable inflation indicators.

The U.S. dollar faced pressure after inflation data hinted at a potential monetary policy shift by the Federal Reserve. Despite geopolitical uncertainties, corporate earnings provided a boost to major U.S. indices, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq recording gains. Meanwhile, global bond yields reacted to easing price pressures.