Navigating Turbulent Waters: Asian Chipmakers Face Market Volatility

The Asian chipmaker rally faces volatility, impacting markets like KOSPI. Concerns rise over AI capex profitability ahead of TSMC's earnings. European futures show resilience as Wall Street gains slightly. Brent oil surges due to Middle East tensions, influencing central bank decisions. Key economic indicators anticipated globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:00 IST
Navigating Turbulent Waters: Asian Chipmakers Face Market Volatility
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The Asian chipmaking sector's impressive rally is now facing volatility. Markets like South Korea's KOSPI are witnessing wild swings, particularly in giants such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. The index slid by 6% on Thursday, marking a 27% decrease from its June peak, affecting leveraged retail funds.

Investor doubts arise amid concerns about the rising costs of AI capex and its potential profitability. The spotlight turns to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) as it prepares to announce its second-quarter earnings. Analysts predict a significant profit surge, but the company must exceed expectations to avoid punitive reactions.

Meanwhile, European futures aim for stability, and Wall Street sees a slight increase. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East elevate Brent oil prices, putting central banks on alert. Investors attentively await economic data, including retail sales and unemployment claims, for market guidance.

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