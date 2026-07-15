ASML's Bold Forecast: Betting Big on AI-Driven Chip Demand
ASML, the world's biggest supplier of chip-making equipment, has increased its financial projections for 2026. Driven by the rising demand for AI chips, the company expects revenues to hit 43-45 billion euros. It plans to expand its manufacturing capacity to meet increasing orders from major tech clients.
- Country:
- Netherlands
ASML, the leading global supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has raised its financial outlook for 2026 to 43-45 billion euros, spurred by booming artificial intelligence chip demand.
In its latest quarterly earnings report, ASML impressively beat market expectations with second-quarter revenue of 9.33 billion euros, surpassing analyst predictions.
CEO Christophe Fouquet noted robust order inflows, highlighting a growing confidence in the market's long-term trajectory and announcing expansion plans for their state-of-the-art EUV and DUV tool lines.