ASML's Bold Forecast: Betting Big on AI-Driven Chip Demand

ASML, the world's biggest supplier of chip-making equipment, has increased its financial projections for 2026. Driven by the rising demand for AI chips, the company expects revenues to hit 43-45 billion euros. It plans to expand its manufacturing capacity to meet increasing orders from major tech clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 11:19 IST
ASML's Bold Forecast: Betting Big on AI-Driven Chip Demand
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ASML, the leading global supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has raised its financial outlook for 2026 to 43-45 billion euros, spurred by booming artificial intelligence chip demand.

In its latest quarterly earnings report, ASML impressively beat market expectations with second-quarter revenue of 9.33 billion euros, surpassing analyst predictions.

CEO Christophe Fouquet noted robust order inflows, highlighting a growing confidence in the market's long-term trajectory and announcing expansion plans for their state-of-the-art EUV and DUV tool lines.

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