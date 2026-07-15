Asia Stocks Rally as U.S. Inflation Slows and Oil Market Calms

Asian stock markets surged after a surprise decline in U.S. inflation dampened interest rate hike expectations. South Korea's KOSPI index and Japan's Nikkei showed notable gains. Despite IBM's significant stock drop, positive earnings from Wall Street banks buoyed markets. The U.S. dollar weakened, and China's economic growth missed projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 09:13 IST
Asia Stocks Rally as U.S. Inflation Slows and Oil Market Calms
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On Wednesday, Asian stock markets experienced a sharp rally, responding to unexpected news of a slowdown in U.S. inflation, which eased concerns about imminent interest rate hikes.

South Korea's KOSPI index exhibited a substantial 7% growth, influenced by upcoming earnings announcements from ASML. Japan's Nikkei and the broader Asia-Pacific index also showed notable gains.

Despite IBM's significant stock price drop, stronger earnings from Wall Street banks supported broader market gains. Meanwhile, China's economic growth figures disappointed, adding complexity to its market outlook.

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