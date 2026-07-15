Asia Stocks Rally as U.S. Inflation Slows and Oil Market Calms

On Wednesday, Asian stock markets experienced a sharp rally, responding to unexpected news of a slowdown in U.S. inflation, which eased concerns about imminent interest rate hikes.

South Korea's KOSPI index exhibited a substantial 7% growth, influenced by upcoming earnings announcements from ASML. Japan's Nikkei and the broader Asia-Pacific index also showed notable gains.

Despite IBM's significant stock price drop, stronger earnings from Wall Street banks supported broader market gains. Meanwhile, China's economic growth figures disappointed, adding complexity to its market outlook.