ILO Backs BRICS Push for Inclusive Digital Labour Markets

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has welcomed the outcomes of the BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting, where member countries agreed to deepen cooperation on building stronger labour markets that are more inclusive, digitally connected and better prepared for future challenges. Held under India's 2026 BRICS Chairmanship, the meeting focused on creating resilient employment systems through innovation, cooperation and sustainable growth.

ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo praised India for making labour and employment a central part of the BRICS agenda, describing the priorities discussed by ministers as both practical and relevant at a time when rapid technological change and shifting labour markets are reshaping the world of work. He also highlighted India's success in expanding social protection coverage, saying the country's experience offers valuable lessons that can be shared with other developing nations through South-South cooperation.

Social protection, women's jobs and skills take centre stage

The ministers agreed to strengthen social security systems while encouraging the formalization of labour markets, recognising that broader coverage, sustainable financing and stronger cooperation between countries can improve protection for millions of workers.

Women's participation in the workforce emerged as another major priority, with discussions covering investment in the care economy, equal pay, lifelong learning, safer workplaces and greater opportunities for women entrepreneurs and leaders. According to ILO estimates, introducing a universal care policy package across BRICS countries could create nearly 165 million jobs by 2030 while increasing women's employment, narrowing gender pay gaps and supporting economic growth.

The meeting also examined ways to improve employability by strengthening labour market intelligence, forecasting future skill needs and designing training programmes that match demand in fast-growing sectors such as green industries, digital services and the care economy. Ministers also reviewed an ILO feasibility study, supported by India and Brazil, on developing an International Reference Classification of Occupations to improve global cooperation in these emerging fields.

BRICS CONNECT to strengthen future cooperation

Digital technologies featured prominently during the discussions, with ministers exploring ways to use digital platforms to simplify worker registration, improve access to social security benefits, strengthen job matching and deliver better employment services. The ILO stressed that digital transformation must protect workers' rights while ensuring strong governance, data privacy and equal access.

Mr. Houngbo also noted that the adoption of ILO Convention No. 193 on decent work in the platform economy demonstrates how countries can embrace innovation without compromising labour standards. A key outcome of the meeting was the launch of BRICS CONNECT—the BRICS Cooperation Network for Capacity Building, Employability, New Skills and Technology. The platform expands cooperation beyond the existing BRICS Social Security Virtual Liaison Office by supporting knowledge sharing, skills development, social security collaboration and greater workforce participation across member countries. The ILO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting BRICS members with technical expertise, labour market research, policy advice and capacity-building initiatives as the bloc continues to shape a more inclusive future of work.