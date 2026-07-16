Missile Strikes Ignite Kyiv: A City Under Siege

Russian ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv, resulting in fires and casualties. The attacks killed two and injured six, including a teenager. This marks the sixth such assault in July as Russia intensifies its air strikes. Fires erupted in storage buildings and vehicles; Odesa was also attacked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 11:01 IST
Missile Strikes Ignite Kyiv: A City Under Siege
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Early Thursday morning, Russian ballistic missiles hit at least two districts in Kyiv, sparking fires and causing fatalities, officials reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko revealed on Telegram that the strikes killed two individuals and injured six, including a teenager. Witnesses recounted hearing explosions throughout the city.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said this marks the sixth ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian capital this July, amid escalating Russian air strikes. In addition to Kyiv, the Black Sea port city of Odesa also suffered damage as an educational facility was hit.

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