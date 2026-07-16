SpaceX Stock Soars and Dips: Navigating Market Volatility

SpaceX's shares have dipped below their IPO price, sparking concerns about upcoming market volatility, especially as more shares become available for trading. Despite the decline, SpaceX remains a valuable company with a market cap of $1.8 trillion. Insiders' lockup restrictions are set to lift, potentially affecting share value further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:31 IST
SpaceX Stock Soars and Dips: Navigating Market Volatility
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SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, faces a turbulent market as its shares dip below the IPO price of $135. On Wednesday, shares fell to $132.15, and despite a revival to $135.27, the stock has plummeted 33% since its market debut, which valued the company at $2.1 trillion.

The company's IPO, historic for its size in the U.S., initially offered only a fraction of its shares, escalating demand and valuation to $2.1 trillion on its Nasdaq debut. As insider lockup restrictions ease, the market anticipates a significant influx of tradable shares that may influence stock value.

Despite reporting a $5 billion net loss last year, bullish investors value SpaceX at 49 times expected revenue. Analysts remain optimistic, bolstered by SpaceX's Starlink service and government contracts. The lifting of lockup restrictions will enable broader trading, as 911.5 million shares could soon flood the market post-earnings.

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