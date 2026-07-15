Galactic Journeys: From Space Station Launches to Cosmic Cinema

Catch up on recent scientific milestones: Russia resumes its joint space missions with NASA, SpaceX prepares for another Starship test, Chile's Rubin Observatory embarks on a decade-long cinematic survey of the night sky, and scientists head to Greenland to assess glacier melting impacts on Europe's climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:27 IST
Galactic Journeys: From Space Station Launches to Cosmic Cinema
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Recent strides in science spotlight monumental global collaborations and technological pursuits in space exploration. A collective mission by Russia and NASA sees a fresh crew launched to the International Space Station, navigating political complexities to nurture cosmic cooperation.

Back on Earth, SpaceX progresses with its ambitious Starship program as clearance from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ushers in a new era of space travel. As the countdown for the next test flight begins, the company steers towards transformational goals, eyes fixed on lunar aspirations.

Meanwhile, the Rubin Observatory in Chile heralds an unprecedented approach to astrophysics, taking advantage of optimal viewing conditions to document celestial mechanics for a full decade. Amidst these astronomical ventures, scientists set sail for Greenland, aiming to quantify the intricate ties between glacial melt and climate shifts along Europe's coastline.

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