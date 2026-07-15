Global Health Watch: Ebola Restrictions, Sleep Gains, and IPO Momentum

This comprehensive briefing covers key health news, including U.S. Ebola travel restrictions, the positive impact of social media restrictions on UK teens, biopharma IPOs, infant formula oversight by the FDA, and the relationship between New Zealand's nitrate-contaminated water and premature births. Other topics include global vaccination rates and new drug developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 10:27 IST
Global Health Watch: Ebola Restrictions, Sleep Gains, and IPO Momentum
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In a significant health update, the U.S. has imposed travel restrictions on its citizens in Congo due to the Ebola outbreak. Meanwhile, UK teens report better sleep and wellbeing after taking part in a social media limitation study. Additionally, IPO activities are gaining momentum as Attovia Therapeutics and other biopharma companies opt for public offerings.

The U.S. FDA is urging tighter supplier oversight in the infant formula industry following botulism cases and product recalls. Concurrently, a New Zealand study has linked nitrate-contaminated drinking water to 120 premature births annually.

Global health developments also highlight improved childhood vaccination rates despite ongoing conflicts. In pharmaceutical news, the FDA has approved a new breast cancer drug by Celcuity, and AstraZeneca acquires rights to a promising lung cancer treatment. Lastly, the WHO calls for increased funding to combat the Ebola outbreak in Congo.

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