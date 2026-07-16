Tech Slump Weighs on China Stocks; Alibaba Lifts Hong Kong

Mainland China stocks saw a decline on Thursday due to weaknesses in technology shares, following a sell-off in the region. However, Alibaba's performance was a bright spot for Hong Kong shares, while reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike provided some market support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:37 IST
Tech Slump Weighs on China Stocks; Alibaba Lifts Hong Kong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Tech share weakness dragged mainland China stocks lower on Thursday, reflecting broader regional sell-offs. Investors watched as the market tumbled on the heels of technology's poor performance.

In contrast, Alibaba's shares provided a much-needed lift to Hong Kong's stock market, which performed robustly amidst the general downturn in technology stocks.

Meanwhile, anticipation around Federal Reserve rate hikes eased, offering some degree of support and helping to somewhat stabilize the tumultuous market situation.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026