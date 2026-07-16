New Zealand and Fiji Renew Duavata Partnership for Five Years

New Zealand and Fiji have strengthened their diplomatic relationship by signing a refreshed Duavata Partnership, setting out shared priorities for cooperation over the next five years while reinforcing commitments to closer economic, regional and people-to-people ties. New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Fiji's Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka signed the updated Duavata Partnership during talks in Auckland, describing the agreement as an important step in expanding collaboration across areas of mutual interest.

Peters said the renewed framework reflects the enduring friendship between the two countries and their shared commitment to working together for the benefit of both nations. The partnership provides a roadmap for cooperation while recognising the close connections built over decades through education, tourism, business, sport and cultural exchanges. The agreement is expected to guide bilateral engagement until the end of the decade, supporting regular dialogue and practical initiatives across a range of sectors.

Trade ambitions and regional security discussed

Alongside the partnership signing, the two ministers discussed New Zealand's interest in exploratory conversations with Fiji and Australia on the proposed Ocean of Peace Alliance. The discussions focused on strengthening regional cooperation as Pacific nations respond to changing strategic and economic conditions.

Trade also featured prominently during the meeting, with both countries reaffirming their shared objective of increasing two-way trade to NZ$2 billion by 2030. Expanding commercial opportunities and improving economic links remain central priorities for both governments as they seek stronger growth across the Pacific region.

Fiji joins regional trade meeting in Auckland

Minister Ditoka is also participating in the Future of Investment and Trade (FIT) Partnership Ministerial Meeting being hosted in Auckland by New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay. The gathering brings together ministers and delegates from countries across several regions to discuss ways of improving international trade, reducing barriers and strengthening economic cooperation.

His participation in the trade meeting complements the renewed Duavata Partnership by creating additional opportunities for Fiji and New Zealand to deepen commercial engagement while building stronger regional partnerships through broader international discussions.