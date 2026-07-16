NSE Greenlit by SEBI to Introduce Nifty India FPI 150 Index Derivatives

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is poised to launch new derivatives on the Nifty India FPI 150 Index starting August 12, following approval from the regulatory body, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The announcement is a strategic move to expand NSE's offerings within the equity derivatives segment.

The Nifty India FPI 150 Index tracks the top 150 investable stocks for foreign portfolio investors, selected based on their foreign investible free-float market capitalisation. Contracts offered will include three serial monthly futures and options, all cash-settled, with expiration on the last Tuesday of each expiry month.

NSE's Chief Business Development Officer, Sriram Krishnan, remarked that these derivatives complement the current index derivatives range and represent a diverse facet of the Indian equity market. Top sectors include financial services, oil, and healthcare. The index signifies a robust tool for hedging and portfolio diversification.