The dollar lingered near its recent low on Thursday, with investors examining U.S. inflation figures that lessen the likelihood of rate hikes, against a backdrop of potential oil price surges, which could bolster the currency. Treasury yields decreased following data that suggested cooling inflation pressures, reducing expectations for Federal Reserve tightening and support for the dollar. Despite oil price hikes, the U.S. attracts safe-haven flows to the dollar due to lesser exposure to energy disruptions compared to other economies, which often weakens the yen and euro.

A diplomatic advancement in the Middle East could weaken the dollar as falling oil prices benefit energy-importing economies. Escalating tensions with Iran might be strategic for negotiations, potentially easing when the U.S. secures a favorable position. Chief economist Jens Magnusson notes former President Trump's unfulfilled threat patterns, with oil prices dipping as he retreated from high-price scenarios. Oil prices fell as traders assessed U.S. strikes on Iranian military sites.

The dollar index stood at 100.48, close to its lowest since June, reflecting a 0.8% fall over two days, and heading for a weekly drop. July's Fed rate hike chances declined to 11%, down from 45% earlier, but markets still anticipate a potential September increase. The euro remained steady amidst climbing European gas futures and economic concerns. The yen, near multi-decade lows, drew attention due to potential moves by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, suggesting a shift in official-capital allocations.