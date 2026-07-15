IICA and DG Resettlement Train Defence Officers for Corporate Board Leadership

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), in collaboration with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) under the Ministry of Defence, has launched the fifth batch of the Directors' Certification in Corporate Governance for Defence Officers at its campus in Manesar, Gurugram. The two-week programme brings together 30 senior officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force, helping them prepare for leadership positions and Independent Director roles in the corporate sector after their military careers.

The specialised course introduces participants to corporate governance frameworks, regulatory requirements and boardroom responsibilities while building on their experience in strategic planning, cybersecurity, information technology and project management.

Military leadership seen as an asset for corporate boards

Speaking at the inauguration, Lt Gen Sanjay Sethi said senior defence officers possess qualities that are increasingly valued in corporate boardrooms, including integrity, disciplined decision-making, accountability and risk management developed through years of leadership in demanding environments.

He noted that companies today require directors capable of exercising independent judgement while maintaining transparency and institutional discipline, making experienced defence personnel well suited for such responsibilities.

IICA Director General and CEO Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh said the programme has gained strong momentum since its launch in August 2024, with 120 defence officers already trained across four batches. The fifth batch will increase the total number of certified participants to 150, reflecting growing confidence in the initiative from both the Ministry of Defence and Indian industry.

Governance, ESG and cyber risks form key focus areas

Singh highlighted the changing role of corporate boards, saying directors are now expected to contribute actively to strategy instead of focusing only on regulatory compliance. He stressed that many governance failures arise when difficult questions are left unasked, making informed and independent oversight essential for strong institutions.

He also outlined recent corporate reforms introduced by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, including simplified company registration, faster voluntary company closure through C-PACE, centralised processing systems and reduced compliance requirements for startups and MSMEs. According to Singh, these measures represent a shift towards trust-based governance while maintaining high standards of accountability.

The programme also places strong emphasis on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) responsibilities, sustainability reporting under SEBI's Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) framework, and the growing importance of cybersecurity and technology risks in corporate governance.