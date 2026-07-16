Strategic Defence Acquisition: Apollo Micro Systems to Acquire Premier Explosives

Apollo Micro Systems Limited has announced its intent to acquire a 41.33% stake in Premier Explosives, an agreement that will lead to a compulsory open offer to Premier's public shareholders. Cumulative Capital Private Limited, a SEBI-registered merchant banker, is tasked with overseeing the open offer process in compliance with regulatory standards.

The acquisition, valued at approximately ₹1,550 crore, will be an all-cash transaction and represents a strategic merger of defense sector capabilities, combining Apollo's expertise in defense electronics with Premier's proficiency in high-energy materials and solid propellants. Notably, India's defense budget has increased by 21%, reflecting government support for indigenous defense production.

Under SEBI's takeover regulations, the open offer functions as a safeguard for public shareholders when control of a company changes hands. The role of the Manager to the Open Offer is pivotal, ensuring procedural transparency and accountability throughout the transaction. This acquisition underscores the commitment to comprehensive governance and market integrity within India's capital markets.