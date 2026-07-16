Strategic Defence Acquisition: Apollo Micro Systems to Acquire Premier Explosives

Apollo Micro Systems is set to acquire a controlling stake in Premier Explosives, prompting a significant open offer to shareholders. The deal, managed by Cumulative Capital, unites defence electronics and high-energy materials, aligning with India's boosted defence budget and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-07-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 12:48 IST
Strategic Defence Acquisition: Apollo Micro Systems to Acquire Premier Explosives
SEBI-registered Category-I merchant banker to manage the mandatory open offer to public shareholders under the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011. Image Credit: ANI

Apollo Micro Systems Limited has announced its intent to acquire a 41.33% stake in Premier Explosives, an agreement that will lead to a compulsory open offer to Premier's public shareholders. Cumulative Capital Private Limited, a SEBI-registered merchant banker, is tasked with overseeing the open offer process in compliance with regulatory standards.

The acquisition, valued at approximately ₹1,550 crore, will be an all-cash transaction and represents a strategic merger of defense sector capabilities, combining Apollo's expertise in defense electronics with Premier's proficiency in high-energy materials and solid propellants. Notably, India's defense budget has increased by 21%, reflecting government support for indigenous defense production.

Under SEBI's takeover regulations, the open offer functions as a safeguard for public shareholders when control of a company changes hands. The role of the Manager to the Open Offer is pivotal, ensuring procedural transparency and accountability throughout the transaction. This acquisition underscores the commitment to comprehensive governance and market integrity within India's capital markets.

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