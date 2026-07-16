RBI's Strategic Interventions: Shielding the Rupee Amid Geopolitical Turbulence

RBI is set to aggressively intervene in currency markets if the rupee weakens significantly, aided by strong short-term capital inflows. An anticipated USD 50 billion from FCNR-B deposits and ECBs will bolster India's economic defense. Meanwhile, current energy price volatility is driven by geopolitical factors, not market fundamentals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:24 IST
RBI's Strategic Interventions: Shielding the Rupee Amid Geopolitical Turbulence
Anindya Banerjee, Vice President and Head of Commodity and Currency Research at Kotak Securities (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is poised to enact aggressive measures in the currency market should the rupee face significant depreciation pressure, potentially reaching the 98 to 100 mark. Anindya Banerjee from Kotak Securities indicated that this intervention is crucial to manage inflation risks amid the West Asia conflict.

Banerjee highlighted that the RBI's strategy includes reliance on substantial capital inflows expected from Foreign Currency Non-Resident-Bank (FCNR-B) deposits and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs). Together, these are expected to bring in USD 50 billion over the coming months, providing a buffer against a widening Current Account Deficit (CAD).

Energy market volatility remains a concern, with geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz affecting global supply. Banerjee suggests that despite these disruptions, the immediate economic defenses will rely on financial market mechanisms rather than trade agreements like the India-UK pact, which will have longer-term benefits.

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