Rajiv Kumar Appointed Part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has approved former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar's appointment as HDFC Bank's Part-time Chairman for three years, starting July 15, 2026. This follows the resignation of Atanu Chakraborty earlier in the year and aims to stabilize the bank during its growth phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:12 IST
Rajiv Kumar Appointed Part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank
Representative Image (PhotoHDFC. bank.in) . Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India has given its nod to the appointment of former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the Part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank. The approval, valid for three years, was communicated in an official exchange filing by the bank on Wednesday.

Following an application by the Board of Directors, who had initially approved Kumar's appointment in a June meeting, the RBI approved the move through a communication dated July 15, 2026. Concurrently, Kumar takes on the role of Additional Director (Independent Director) for four years starting June 30, 2026.

The bank expressed its deep gratitude to Keki Mistry for his interim leadership following the resignation of Atanu Chakraborty. Chakraborty's resignation on March 18, 2026, was attributed to differences in values and ethics. HDFC Bank hopes the new appointment ensures stability and continuity at the board level.

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