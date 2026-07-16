RBI's New Data Governance Framework: A Game Changer for Financial Entities

The Reserve Bank of India has unveiled draft guidelines for a data governance framework, mandating banks and NBFCs to enhance their data management strategies. This initiative emphasizes the significance of robust data practices for operational integrity, risk management, and compliance, with public feedback invited until August 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 12:34 IST
RBI's New Data Governance Framework: A Game Changer for Financial Entities
RBI Logo (File Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put forward a novel data governance framework, aimed at augmenting data risk management for banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and other regulated entities. Recognizing data as a pivotal asset for these organizations, the RBI underscores its role in operational efficiency, customer service, financial reporting, and strategic decision-making.

Outlined in the draft guidelines, the framework sets stringent expectations on data governance, encapsulating governance structures, roles, responsibilities, data architecture, and quality. The RBI invites public feedback on these guidelines until August 17. The framework targets a broad spectrum of financial institutions including commercial banks, small finance banks, cooperative banks, NBFCs, and credit information companies.

Amid increasing data volumes and complexity, the RBI stresses the imperative of robust governance to ensure data integrity and security across business functions. Highlighting potential risks from inadequate data management, the central bank mandates entities to establish a comprehensive data governance framework, aligned with their risk management systems. They recommend a board-level committee to oversee this critical initiative.

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