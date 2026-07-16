Wipro Navigates Margin Pressure with AI Focused Growth Strategy

Wipro Ltd announced on Thursday a 4.7% decline in net income for the fiscal quarter ending June 30, accompanied by an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share. The company's net income for the quarter stood at Rs 33.6 billion (approximately USD 354.6 million), reflecting a 4.7% drop from the previous quarter, albeit marking a 0.6% increase compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, gross revenue witnessed a marginal 1% increase sequentially and a more notable 10.6% rise annually, reaching Rs 244.8 billion (about USD 2,585.9 million).

For the upcoming September quarter, Wipro provided an IT services revenue forecast of USD 2.574 billion to USD 2.627 billion, translating to a sequential guidance of -1.5% to +0.5% in constant currency terms. CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia highlighted clients' shift towards AI-enabled operating models. Wipro's AI-powered strategy aims to embed artificial intelligence at the core of business transformations, underpinning its consulting-led approach.

Despite facing short-term margin pressures, CFO Aparna Iyer emphasized the company's commitment to investing in long-term growth, particularly in strategic areas like AI. Operating cash flow remained robust at 98% of net income. The IT services operating margin was reported at 16%, a decrease from the previous quarter. Wipro secured total bookings worth USD 3.37 billion, with significant AI-led large deals driving this momentum, including new transformation initiatives for major global players.