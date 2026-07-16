Bryson DeChambeau Shines at British Open with Impressive Start

Bryson DeChambeau, the American golfer renowned for his powerful drives and strategic game, made a resounding statement during the opening round of the British Open at Royal Birkdale, registering a three-under-par 67.

Equipped with 3D-printed irons, the two-time U.S. Open champion deftly navigated the challenging links course, high-fiving fans amidst a sunlit atmosphere. Despite a small setback on the 18th with a bogey, his impressive start, including five birdies, firmly places him in contention for the prestigious Claret Jug. DeChambeau expressed satisfaction with his approach to the game, relishing the support of fans and the competition with top players like Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton.

As the tournament progresses, DeChambeau remains optimistic, citing his previous performances on similar courses. He highlighted the joy of playing against world-class talent and the acute strategic decisions required to advance in this iconic championship.