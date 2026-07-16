Trump's Election Integrity Speech: National Security at Stake?

President Donald Trump is set to address the nation in a prime-time speech this Thursday, focusing on the controversial subject of election security. As midterm elections loom, Trump's remarks are expected to revisit his longstanding criticisms of the U.S. voting system.

The White House is deliberating whether to disclose sensitive intelligence related to China's alleged inclination or capability to interfere in the 2020 elections, a concern that four sources revealed to Reuters. Some officials worry that sharing this information could be misleading.

With midterm elections approaching, Republican leaders are anxious about the potential fallout from Trump's address. The speech, which remains subject to last-minute changes, has drawn the attention of broadcasters, who are yet to confirm live coverage.