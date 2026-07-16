Switzerland's Aurele Amenda Joins Coventry City

Coventry City has announced the signing of Swiss international defender Aurele Amenda from Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed fee. This move marks an addition to the newly promoted Premier League squad.

The 22-year-old central defender joins after two seasons in the Bundesliga, during which he made 42 appearances in all competitions and gained seven international caps representing Switzerland.

Amenda expressed his enthusiasm for joining Coventry, stating, "I want to win, I want to help the team and help the club succeed," as the club prepares for their opening match against current titleholders Arsenal on August 21.