Chip Stocks Dampen Market Rally Amid Mixed Economic Signals

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes slipped on Thursday, with semiconductor stocks facing renewed weakness despite an optimistic start to second-quarter earnings. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index fell 3.5%, highlighting concerns about the tech sector's health.

Topcompanies TSMC, Sandisk, Western Digital, and Seagate Technology recorded significant downturns, contributing to downward pressures. The earlier AI-driven rally of chip stocks slowed as full-scale AI adoption has not yet materialized, noted Shiraz Ahmed of Sartorial Wealth Inc.

Beyond technology, healthcare stocks offered some relief, as UnitedHealth raised its profit forecast and Abbott exceeded quarterly estimates. Investors also parsed new economic data, with June retail sales showing minimal gains and pointing to stable labor market conditions. Meanwhile, geopolitical risks linger as Iranian tensions rise.