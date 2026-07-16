Chip Stocks Dampen Market Rally Amid Mixed Economic Signals

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes experienced declines due to weakened semiconductor stocks, overshadowing positive second-quarter earnings. While healthcare shares helped mitigate losses, the tech sector faced a selloff. Economic data shows marginal retail sales growth and stable labor market, hinting at potential Fed interest rate changes. Geopolitical tensions add uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 21:41 IST
Chip Stocks Dampen Market Rally Amid Mixed Economic Signals
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The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes slipped on Thursday, with semiconductor stocks facing renewed weakness despite an optimistic start to second-quarter earnings. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index fell 3.5%, highlighting concerns about the tech sector's health.

Topcompanies TSMC, Sandisk, Western Digital, and Seagate Technology recorded significant downturns, contributing to downward pressures. The earlier AI-driven rally of chip stocks slowed as full-scale AI adoption has not yet materialized, noted Shiraz Ahmed of Sartorial Wealth Inc.

Beyond technology, healthcare stocks offered some relief, as UnitedHealth raised its profit forecast and Abbott exceeded quarterly estimates. Investors also parsed new economic data, with June retail sales showing minimal gains and pointing to stable labor market conditions. Meanwhile, geopolitical risks linger as Iranian tensions rise.

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