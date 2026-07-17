From Dubai to Malaysia: Sultan Bin Sulayem's New Role in Transportation

Malaysia's transport minister clarifies that the government does not manage companies' operations but regulates shareholding structures. This follows Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem's appointment as leader of MMC Port Holdings, Malaysia's largest port operator. Bin Sulayem previously led DP World before resigning amid controversy over alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:17 IST
From Dubai to Malaysia: Sultan Bin Sulayem's New Role in Transportation
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia’s transport minister announced that the government will not interfere in corporate management, limiting its role to regulating shareholding structures. This statement comes on the heels of Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem being appointed to helm the nation’s largest port operator, MMC Port Holdings.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, formerly the chief of Dubai-based DP World, stepped down from his role in February. His resignation followed scrutiny over alleged connections to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Reuters recently reported Bin Sulayem’s new appointment, marking a significant leadership change for Malaysia’s top port operating company. The government’s statement underscores its stance on maintaining a non-intrusive approach to corporate governance.

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