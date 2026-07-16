NHIT Adopts Professional Model for National Highway Maintenance

The National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT) has introduced a professional management model for the operation and maintenance of National Highway assets by appointing General Management Consultants (GMCs). The move is designed to improve the quality, efficiency and long-term performance of highways while adopting internationally recognised asset management practices.

NHIT, an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) sponsored by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), manages 2,653 kilometres of National Highway assets. In the first phase of the initiative, GMCs will oversee the operation and maintenance of 908 kilometres of highways. The programme is expected to strengthen infrastructure management while improving safety and travel experiences for road users.

Technology and regular inspections to improve asset performance

The consultants will work alongside National Highways InvIT Project Managers Private Limited (NHIPMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NHAI that serves as the Project Manager for NHIT. NHIPMPL is responsible for ensuring efficient maintenance of highway assets while meeting reporting and compliance requirements under SEBI's Infrastructure Investment Trust regulations.

Under the new framework, General Management Consultants will carry out daily, weekly and monthly inspections using a combination of physical surveys and advanced equipment-based assessment methods. These inspections will help identify maintenance needs, road safety improvements, repair works, capacity enhancement requirements and other upgrades that can improve the overall condition of the highway network.

The consultants will also manage the procurement of specialised contractors, supervise project execution, certify completed works and recommend improvements for toll plaza operations and traffic management.

New model aims to attract investment and strengthen infrastructure

NHAI said the initiative reflects its commitment to adopting global best practices in the lifecycle management of National Highway infrastructure. The model is also expected to create a specialised ecosystem of professional operations and maintenance consultants while opening new opportunities for businesses, innovation and employment in the infrastructure sector. Looking ahead, NHAI plans to develop a wider network of specialised operations and maintenance contractors to further strengthen asset management across India's expanding National Highway system.

Officials believe the enhanced governance framework, improved operational efficiency and stronger compliance with SEBI regulations will boost investor confidence and encourage greater domestic and international investment in National Highway assets. By combining professional management with technology-driven monitoring, the initiative aims to ensure that India's highway infrastructure remains safer, more efficient and better maintained over the long term.