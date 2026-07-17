C.B. Jisso, the influential Chairman of Malankara Credit Society, is gaining traction as a formidable candidate in the National Co-operative Union of India (NCUI) election. His leadership has not only propelled the Society’s growth but has also set new standards in cooperative innovation, making him a transformative figure in South India’s cooperative sector.

Under Jisso’s tenure, Malankara Credit Society has expanded to serve over 1.7 lakh members, boasting a business turnover above INR 1,300 Crore across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The Society’s pioneering moves include acquiring membership in the International Cooperative Alliance, opening Kerala’s first 24x7 Cooperative branch, and launching the country's inaugural Diamond Loans. These initiatives underscore its commitment to innovation and member-focused services.

Industry observers note that Jisso's approach promotes digital transformation, responsible lending, and policy advocacy to enhance the cooperative environment. His contributions to modernizing cooperatives without losing sight of fundamental values have inspired others and positioned him as a key leader with considerable support ahead of the NCUI election.