Digital Census 2027: Tamil Nadu & Tripura Embark on Self-Enumeration Journey

The Census 2027 has already achieved a milestone by completing its initial phase across 29 states and Union Territories. In an important move, Tamil Nadu and Tripura have launched the Self-Enumeration phase for Houselisting and Housing Census, commencing operations this Friday with digital tools marking a new era of data collection.

Residents of these states can leverage the official Census portal to complete the Self-Enumeration process, a feature available until July 31. After this, traditional house-to-house enumeration will follow throughout August. The Ministry of Home Affairs emphasized the significance of presenting the generated Self-Enumeration ID during field visits to streamline the process.

While similar enumeration operations continue in Kerala and Nagaland, the Census 2027 advances with technology by utilizing mobile applications alongside conventional methods. The comprehensive questionnaire aims to gather crucial data across 33 parameters. Assuring confidentiality under the Census Act, 1948, the Ministry urges residents to participate actively for informed developmental planning.