Lucas Herbert's Phenomenal Round Almost Makes History at the British Open

Australia's Lucas Herbert delivered a phenomenal performance at the British Open, coming tantalizingly close to breaking the record for the lowest round in men's major golf history.

Herbert fired an impressive eight-under-par 62 on Friday, propelling him to the top of the leaderboard at Royal Birkdale. The 30-year-old golfer, who started the day at level par, had a chance to make history with a par putt from around five feet on the 18th green. Unfortunately, the putt slid past, marking his only bogey of the day.

Despite equalling the men's major record low round previously achieved by notable golfers, Herbert expressed dejection over the missed opportunity. His outstanding round featured a series of birdies, including a nine-hole record-equaling front nine and more birdies on the back nine. He now leads by two shots ahead of overnight leader Jackson Suber.