Tragedy at Sea: Guyana Ferry Disaster Partially Rescued

A ferry with 116 passengers sank off Guyana's coast, with 67 people rescued, including 15 children. An air traffic control tower received a distress call, leading to ongoing rescue efforts. Emergency family support centers have been set up, as officials pledge to continue until all efforts are exhausted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 21:25 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Guyana Ferry Disaster Partially Rescued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Tragedy struck off the coast of Guyana late Saturday as a ferry carrying 116 passengers sank, with 67 individuals, including 15 children, rescued thus far, Guyanese authorities confirmed. The incident, spiraling from a distress call received at 11:01 p.m. by an air traffic control tower, spurred immediate search and rescue operations.

The ill-fated vessel, MV Barima, reportedly capsized during its journey to Port Kaituma, leaving behind uncertainties about its initial departure point. Onboard, there were also 17 crew members when the ship sank off the North Atlantic coast.

In response, Prime Minister Mark Phillips announced at a Sunday press conference that efforts to locate the remaining passengers would persist relentlessly. Additionally, Deodat Indar, Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, revealed the establishment of emergency family assistance centers aimed at providing crucial information and support to affected families.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela
4
Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026