Tragedy at Sea: Guyana Ferry Disaster Partially Rescued

Tragedy struck off the coast of Guyana late Saturday as a ferry carrying 116 passengers sank, with 67 individuals, including 15 children, rescued thus far, Guyanese authorities confirmed. The incident, spiraling from a distress call received at 11:01 p.m. by an air traffic control tower, spurred immediate search and rescue operations.

The ill-fated vessel, MV Barima, reportedly capsized during its journey to Port Kaituma, leaving behind uncertainties about its initial departure point. Onboard, there were also 17 crew members when the ship sank off the North Atlantic coast.

In response, Prime Minister Mark Phillips announced at a Sunday press conference that efforts to locate the remaining passengers would persist relentlessly. Additionally, Deodat Indar, Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, revealed the establishment of emergency family assistance centers aimed at providing crucial information and support to affected families.