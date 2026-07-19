Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Sandy Brondello, coach of Toronto Tempo, was suspended for a game by the WNBA for making an inappropriate comment. Her words, referring to a player as a 'protected species,' were seen as potentially derogatory in the U.S. context. Brondello apologized for any hurt caused by her remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 06:49 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 06:49 IST
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water
  • Country:
  • United States

Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello has been suspended by the WNBA for one game following an 'inappropriate comment' during a match against the Atlanta Dream. The incident, captured on the broadcast, involved Brondello's frustration over game officiating after player Nyara Sabally's injury.

Brondello's comment, 'Angel, she's a protected species,' sparked controversy as it was deemed culturally insensitive, with potential racial implications in the United States. The term, commonly used in Australia, struck a different chord in the U.S., highlighting considerations of respect and professionalism in sports communication.

Addressing the backlash, Brondello offered a public apology, acknowledging the unintended impact of her words, particularly on Black women in the league. The coach expressed regret and took full responsibility, aiming to refocus the discussion on gameplay fairness rather than personal targets. Brondello will miss the upcoming game against the Las Vegas Aces as part of her suspension.

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