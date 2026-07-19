U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

Andrew and Tristan Tate, known for their controversial social media presence, were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on extradition requests from the United Kingdom.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) plans to charge the brothers with crimes including rape and human trafficking, as it has identified new victims.

The Tates are facing a complex web of legal issues, with ongoing criminal cases in Romania and a pending civil trial in the UK for alleged abuse.