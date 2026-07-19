U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested by U.S. Marshals as the UK's Crown Prosecution Service seeks their extradition on new charges including rape and human trafficking. The brothers, previously under investigation in Romania, face additional allegations in Britain involving offenses between 2010 and 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 07:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 07:45 IST
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Andrew and Tristan Tate, known for their controversial social media presence, were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on extradition requests from the United Kingdom.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) plans to charge the brothers with crimes including rape and human trafficking, as it has identified new victims.

The Tates are facing a complex web of legal issues, with ongoing criminal cases in Romania and a pending civil trial in the UK for alleged abuse.

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